Preview: Rockets at Mavericks

The Houston Rockets look to defeat Dallas for the third straight time this season when they visit the Mavericks on Friday. Houston recorded both of those victories on its home floor and is making the first of two visits to Dallas. The Rockets are resuming play after the All-Star break, while the Mavericks hope to bounce back from a 104-89 loss Thursday to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their return to the floor.

Point guard Rajon Rondo returned for Dallas after missing the previous six games due to broken nasal and left orbital bones. Rondo was rusty and had just five points and six assists and struggled while attempting to defend Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, who had 34 points and 10 assists. Houston star James Harden is the league’s leading scorer at 27.4 points per game and has scored 40 or more points twice this month.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (36-17): Houston opted to deal for some bench help at the trading deadline by acquiring swingman K.J. McDaniels from the Philadelphia 76ers and guard Pablo Prigioni from the New York Knicks. The Rockets sent guard Isaiah Canaan to Philadelphia and guard Alexey Shved to New York in the respective deals, and it is likely that McDaniels (9.2 average) will have a better chance at contributing than Prigioni (4.7). “K.J. McDaniels is a guy we tried to get since the draft, one of the highest potential young players in the league,” Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told reporters. “Has elite athleticism and length and already playing at a strong level with Philly.”

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (36-20): Dallas shot a season-worst 36.3 percent from the field against the Thunder, and three of the starting five shot 25 percent or less — guard Monta Ellis was 2-of-13, Rondo was 2-of-9 and small forward Chandler Parsons was 3-of-12. Even Dirk Nowitzki was a subpar 6-of-16 while scoring 14 points for his third straight outing below 20 points. Center Tyson Chandler returned from an ankle injury and had 10 points and 13 rebounds, with seven of the boards coming on the offensive end.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won three straight against Dallas, counting the final meeting of last season.

2. Dallas PF Amar’e Stoudemire won’t play for the second consecutive time since joining the club while he gets acclimated to the system.

3. Houston F Josh Smith averaged 19 points in the final three games before the break.

PREDICTION: Rockets 107, Mavericks 105