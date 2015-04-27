Mavericks 121, Rockets 109

DALLAS -- The starting backcourt of Monta Ellis and J.J. Barea combined for 48 points, and the Dallas Mavericks staved off elimination by blasting the Houston Rockets 121-109 Sunday night at American Airlines Center.

Needing a win to keep their postseason alive, the Mavericks responded in a big way in Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series. The Rockets, up 3-1, are still in position to close out the best-of-seven Tuesday night back in Houston.

Ellis backed up a 34-point performance Friday with 31 points on 13-of-21 shooting two nights later. He scored 12 points in the third quarter as the Mavs blew the game open by running out to a 24-point lead.

Barea, starting for the first time in the series, provided the kind of effort that Dallas hoped to get from banished point guard Rajon Rondo. Barea scored 17 points -- 12 in the first half -- and dished out 13 assists.

Small forward Al-Farouq Aminu, the Mavs’ other new starter, also contributed a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. He was also instrumental in slowing down star Rockets guard James Harden.

Dallas power forward Dirk Nowitzki had 16 points, and backup center Amar‘e Stoudemire scored 12 off the bench. Starting center Tyson Chandler finished with 14 rebounds and 10 points.

Harden scored a team-high 24 points, but he didn’t have near the impact he made while going off for 42 points in Game 3. The MVP candidate, guarded for large stretches by Aminu, made just seven of 15 shots from the floor, including one of seven from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Rockets lost their way offensively after a strong start. Houston missed 17 consecutive shots at one point.

Rockets center Dwight Howard mirrored the drop-off and helped fuel Dallas’ surge with his struggles at the line. Howard (13 points) misfired on 10 of 13 free throws and grabbed only seven boards after corralling a playoff career-high 26 in Game 3.

Houston’s bench got 23 from forward Josh Smith and 22 points from guard Corey Brewer.

Dallas, which snapped a four-game home playoff losing streak, still faces an uphill climb. No team in NBA history won four straight after being down 3-0 in a series.

Houston, trying to get out of the first round for only the second time since 1997, closed within nine points on several occasions in the fourth quarter only to watch the Mavs answer.

NOTES: Dallas coach Rick Carlisle was fined $25,000 for criticizing the officiating after Game 3. “I‘m a lot like my owner,” he said, referring to Mark Cuban. “I‘m going to fight for my guys. I understand the fine. I accept it, and I think they’ll put the money to very good use.” ... Mavs G Raymond Felton (hamstring) and F Richard Jefferson (calf) both played after being injured in Game 3. ... Houston C Dwight Howard maintained that the Rockets weren’t talking sweep before Game 4. “You have to stay humble,” he said.