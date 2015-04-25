Harden scores 42 in Rockets’ win over Mavericks

DALLAS -- Houston Rockets coach Kevin McHale rattled off the stats of his star guard and MVP candidate James Harden after the Rockets held off the Dallas Mavericks 130-128 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead Friday night.

“There is really not much else I can say,” McHale said. “I have seen it a lot this year. The guy played fantastic. It was a big game, we needed him to play well and he did. He stepped up.”

Harden scored a career-playoff-high 42 points and dished out nine assists to lead the Rockets to the brink of the Western Conference semifinals. Houston can close out the best-of-seven playoff series with a victory Sunday night back at American Airlines Center.

Houston trailed by 13 in the first half before storming back behind Harden, who scored 16 in third quarter and knocked down a jumper with 13 seconds left that helped nail down the win. He made 15 of 24 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point territory, to better his previous postseason high of 37 points set last year.

“This game there were no traps or anything like that,” Harden said. “They were just giving me lanes. They were letting me be aggressive. I shot it and read the plays and try to make the best decisions.”

Rockets center Dwight Howard pulled down a playoff-career-best 26 rebounds and scored 13 points. His childhood friend, forward Josh Smith, had 18 points off the bench.

“We had three good games and we have to close this team out,” Howard said. “It’s tough to beat a team four times and we just have to stay the course. We can’t allow these first three games to dictate on how we play this last game. We have to come out and hit them early and try to put them away and not give them any light.”

The Mavericks, buoyed by playing in front of their home fans for the first time in the series, now face the seemingly impossible task of winning four straight games to advance.

No team in NBA history has come back to win a series after falling behind 3-0.

The Mavericks had their chances in the final minute. Power forward Dirk Nowitzki (34 points) drilled three free throws with 34 seconds remaining to pull Dallas within 127-126.

Harden followed with his final basket before Dallas shooting guard Monta Ellis banked in a driving layup to make it a one-point game again. Rockets reserve guard Corey Brewer (15 points) made one of two free throws, giving Dallas one last shot.

Ellis, however, couldn’t add to the highest scoring game of his playoff career as he missed a jumper badly from the top of the key as time expired. Ellis finished with 34 points on 15-of-25 shooting.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle appreciated his team’s effort throughout the game and against the league’s second-leading scorer. Harden’s final made basket rattled around before falling.

“He made a lot of difficult shots tonight,” Carlisle said. “The decisive shot was a contested 2, and it’s in-and-out, and then it’s back in, again. And they got some good fortune on that bounce, and then we just weren’t able to get the last shot to go in.”

Dallas came in with two starters out due to injury, at least officially. Small forward Chandler Parsons is headed for knee surgery, but the saga of point guard Rajon Rondo isn’t nearly as clear cut.

The Mavs claim Rondo has a back injury, but speculation persists that the disgruntled veteran was essentially banished. The cloud over the franchise was obvious.

“It’s been a strange couple of days for this franchise,” Nowitzki said before Game 3. “But when you’re down and stuff is not really going right, you focus on yourself and what you have to do to get ready to play. You focus on the guys that are here.”

The Rockets jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first quarter behind Harden and forward Terrence Jones, who both reached double-figure scoring early.

Dallas closed the gap by the end of the period, tied it early in the second and inched ahead 50-49 on center Tyson Chandler’s dunk midway through the quarter.

The Mavs, on the strength of a 13-0 run, led by as much as 13 before settling into a 72-65 advantage at the break.

NOTES: Dallas announced that G Rajon Rondo left the team to deal with a back injury that occurred in Game 2. Coach Rick Carlisle acknowledged that Rondo, a free agent this summer who clashed with Carlisle at times this season, likely won’t ever play for the Mavericks again. “It’s time to move on,” Carlisle said. G Raymond Felton started Game 3. ... Mavs F Chandler Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the playoffs and is exploring surgical options. ... Houston C Dwight Howard posted his 55th career postseason double-double with 13 points, a playoff-career-high 26 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes. ... Dallas G Devin Harris (toe) returned after missing the series’ first two games.