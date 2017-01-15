Preview: Rockets at Nets

The NBA-worst Brooklyn Nets just allowed an opponent to set a franchise record for points in a regulation game and are about to face an even more potent offense. The Nets will try to snap a nine-game slide and get some stops on the defensive end when they host the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Brooklyn was ripped 132-113 by the Toronto Raptors on Friday while being outscored 42-24 in the fourth quarter. "We got in a black hole at the beginning of the fourth quarter," Nets shooting guard Bojan Bogdanovic told Newsday. "Almost every game, we have three or four minutes where we permit the other team to make a run on us. We had many open shots. After misses, we have to get back and show our defense." The Rockets are in a rare funk with back-to-back losses and managed just 105 points in each of the last two games - down from an average of 114.3 points. "I think we’re a little bit feeling our oats," Houston coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters. "We think we can make mistakes, and that just adds to other mistakes and a little pressure on us. Just got to settle down and play our game. We’ll be fine."

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (31-11): Houston star point guard James Harden had a streak of 19 straight games with at least a double-double come to an end when he was held to 27 points, nine assists and three rebounds in the 110-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Harden is in a bit of a rut from beyond the arc and is 4-of-18 on 3-point attempts in the last two contests. The Rockets lead the NBA with an average of 39.9 attempts from 3-point range but are struggling to 25-of-83 from beyond the arc in the last two games.

ABOUT THE NETS (8-31): Brooklyn is third in the NBA with an average of 32.9 tries from 3-point range but is connecting on just 33.8 percent of those attempts. The Nets were better than average by going 17-of-36 from beyond the arc on Friday but could not get the stops on the other end. "I thought we played really good basketball," Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters. "The spirit was great, guys were sharing it and moving it. ... The fourth quarter was like an avalanche. They really pushed the pedal in the fourth quarter. We were toe-to- toe with them for three quarters. Why can’t we do it another quarter? It’s a shame the difference looks that great."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Rockets SF Sam Dekker (shoulder) left Friday's game and is day-to-day.

2. Nets PG Isaiah Whitehead (knee) sat out Friday but is expected to return on Sunday.

3. Houston got 36 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds from Harden in a 122-118 home win over Brooklyn on Dec. 12.

PREDICTION: Rockets 125, Nets 111