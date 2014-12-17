Preview: Rockets at Nuggets

The Houston Rockets look to continue their winning ways when they hit the road to face the Denver Nuggets for the second straight game on Wednesday. The Rockets were buoyed by the return of Dwight Howard - who missed the previous 11 games with a knee injury - in the 108-96 victory over the Nuggets on Saturday at the Toyota Center. Houston has won seven of its last eight games to stay hot on the trail of the Memphis Grizzlies, who hold a one-game lead at the top of the Southwest Division.

Denver continued its downward spiral after a 99-91 setback to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The injury-riddled Nuggets have dropped six of their last seven games and have only two wins in the month of December, with things likely to go from bad to worse with the Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers on deck. “I know they’re tired, they’re banged up and we’re shorthanded, but I don’t want to use any of that as an excuse,” coach Brian Shaw told reporters. “We just have to find a way to get it done.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ESPN, ROOT Sports (Houston), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (18-5): Howard led the way with 26 points and 13 boards in the win over Denver to surpass the 10,000-rebound mark for his career and he’s expected to suit up against the Nuggets despite some stiffness in his knee. “I just think my body has to get used to playing and then recovering,” Howard told reporters. “I’ll play on Wednesday no doubt, it shouldn’t be a problem.” James Harden posted 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on Saturday for his third career triple-double.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (10-14): Arron Afflalo bounced back from a disappointing display versus the Rockets by pouring in a season-high 31 points against the Spurs and has finished in double figures in five straight games. Danilo Gallinari (knee), JaVale McGee (tibia) and Kenneth Faried (ankle) all sat out Sunday’s loss, with McGee expected to miss an additional six weeks after aggravating a previous injury. Nate Robinson was limited to two points on 1-of-7 shooting in his first game back after missing the previous four with a back problem.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won three of the last four meetings with the Nuggets after losing the previous seven.

2. Houston has scored 108 points or more in its last six matchups with Denver.

3. The Nuggets have beaten the Rockets four straight times at the Pepsi Center.

PREDICTION: Rockets 113, Nuggets 103