Preview: Rockets at Nuggets

The Houston Rockets unraveled in their last contest and witnessed a four-game winning streak reach an end. Houston looks to recover from a 106-98 loss to the Brooklyn Nets and start a new streak when it visits the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

The Rockets were stunned by the defeat against previously winless Brooklyn and coach Kevin McHale expressed concern over his team’s performance. High-scoring Houston failed to reach 100 points for the fourth time this season and the Rockets have lost each of those games. “I‘m worried about our team right now,” McHale told reporters. “We haven’t caught a rhythm yet. I’ve said it all since we’ve been together. We haven’t been able to put together long runs of just good, solid basketball.” Denver has won consecutive contests and recorded a 103-102 over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday when power forward Kenneth Faried scored on a putback with five seconds remaining.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (4-4): After scoring 89 points in a two-game span, star guard James Harden played like a mere mortal and had 23 points and nine rebounds against the Nets. He was just 8-of-22 shooting during an effort in which Houston allowed 20 offensive rebounds while losing the battle of the boards 60-45. “It wasn’t a good game for us offensively and defensively,” Harden said afterward. “We just gave up too many middle drives, mistakes and offensive rebounds.”

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (4-4): Small forward Wilson Chandler will undergo season-ending hip surgery and require approximately six months to recover. Chandler hadn’t played in a regular-season game yet after suffering the injury during the preseason and the original forecast was that he would only be sidelined for two weeks. “I‘m incredibly disappointed at this point, I put in so much work over the summer to make myself a better player,” Chandler said in a statement. “I was really looking forward to this year, being out there battling with my teammates and being a part of the change.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won six of the past eight meetings.

2. Houston PG Patrick Beverley (concussion) was arrested during the day Wednesday on a misdemeanor warrant related to a traffic violation and played nine minutes that night after missing the previous two games.

3. Nuggets C Joffrey Lauvergne (back) will miss his sixth consecutive contest and hopes to return Saturday against Phoenix.

PREDICTION: Rockets 114, Nuggets 112