Brewer provides energy for Rockets against former team

DENVER -- Corey Brewer used to bring energy to the Denver Nuggets.

On Saturday, the forward used that energy to help a tired Houston Rockets team beat his old teammates.

Brewer returned to Pepsi Center with 24 points off the bench and guard James Harden scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the second half and the Rockets beat Denver 114-100.

Forward Trevor Ariza added 19 and center Donatas Motiejunas had 18 for the Rockets (43-20).

Brewer used to play the energy role in a season and a half with the Nuggets. He left for Minnesota in the summer of 2013 and came to the Rockets Dec. 19 in a trade with the Timberwolves. He has been a spark ever since for a team fighting for a top seed in the Western Conference.

”I feel if I have a lot of energy it picks everybody else up,“ Brewer said. ”If I‘m running, everybody else starts running and it sparks our team.

Houston closed within a game and a half of first-place Memphis in the Southwest Division. The Rockets have upcoming games at Portland and the L.A. Clippers, two teams they are jockeying with for playoff positioning.

Brewer helped pick up a squad that was playing for the fourth time in five nights.

“We tried to get the guys in and out a little more and Brewer’s got a big tank.” Houston coach Kevin McHale said. “He can go a long time. Trevor played really well, too. Between the two we got really good production.”

Forward Wilson Chandler scored 26 points and guard Randy Foye added 20 for the Nuggets (22-41), who fell to 2-2 under interim coach Melvin Hunt. The Nuggets, who were also playing for the fourth time in five nights, have scored at least 100 points in every game since Hunt took over for the fired Brian Shaw five days ago.

“We hit the wall in the second half,” guard Ty Lawson said. “In the first half we came out and scored 28 points in the first quarter but our legs got to us.”

The Rockets got an important win against Denver by taking control in the third quarter. After the Nuggets went on a 14-3 run to start the quarter, Houston held Denver to 11 points in the last nine minutes.

Motiejunas scored eight points after the Rockets fell behind 62-58 and Ariza hit a key 3-pointer to spark a 13-2 run.

“We were not making a lot of shots, especially me,” forward Danilo Gallinari said. “I had a lot of open looks I was not able to knock down. They were able to get a couple of steals and they were making shots every one of them. They were able to score in the post, too.”

The lead was four when Houston put it away with a stifling run that spanned the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter. The Rockets outscored Denver 21-4 in a 7:42 stretch in which the Nuggets managed just one field goal and a pair of free throws.

Denver missed 10 straight shots and 13 of 14 at one point.

Brewer contributed a running jumper in the lane and two free throws at the start of the fourth to push Houston’s lead to 21.

“He’s a game changer. He changed the game for us,” Harden said. “We were kind of stagnant, we were down, he got a couple of steals. Brew did what Brew does and that’s why we won the game.”

Houston led 102-84 after two free throws by Harden when Denver made a run. Foye’s three-point play with 3:27 left made it 102-91, but Motiejunas hit a hook in the lane and the Rockets never let the lead dwindle to single digits.

The Rockets trailed by 11 in the first quarter but rallied to take a 13-point lead late in the second. Brewer had 13 points in the first half to pace Houston.

Denver, playing undersized already, lost power forward Darrell Arthur to a right knee injury.

NOTES: Rockets C Dwight Howard (right knee edema) has been doing some on-court activities by himself. He also has been running on a treadmill, but coach Kevin McHale said there is no timetable for Howard’s return. “They’re going slow; they want to make sure they have a handle on it,” McHale said. “It’s really been bothering him all year.” Howard has missed 16 straight games. ... Denver C Jusuf Nurkic (sprained right ankle) is slowly improving but interim coach Melvin Hunt said he wasn’t sure the rookie would heal in time to play again this season. The Nuggets have 19 games left.