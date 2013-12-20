Preview: Rockets at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are staring at their longest losing streak and are showing some cracks in their NBA-best defense. The Houston Rockets, who own the NBA’s second-best scoring offense, will take aim at those cracks when they visit the Pacers on Friday. Indiana had a win in hand over the rival Miami Heat on Wednesday before a breakdown in the last few minutes handed them back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

Indiana was outscored 12-2 in the final minutes at Miami to suffer a 97-94 loss but quickly turned the page to focus on the Rockets at practice on Thursday. “I don’t look at their record,” coach Frank Vogel said of Houston. “I look at them as a championship contender. … They’re very capable of putting it all together to beat a team that comes out of the West.” The Rockets surround Dwight Howard with 3-point shooters and drive-and-kick specialists and will see how that style plays against a pair of big front lines in their two-game trip through Indiana and Detroit.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (17-9): Houston has traded wins and losses over the last five games but is coming off a 109-94 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday in which Howard went for 23 points and nine rebounds while appearing to have little issue with the Bulls’ frontcourt. “We have to make sure we play our style of basketball, especially against teams that want to grind you to a pulp,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. That style includes pushing the pace and not letting teams like Chicago and Indiana get set in a half-court defense, and running Howard and James Harden through a series of pick-and-rolls.

ABOUT THE PACERS (20-5): Indiana leads the NBA in scoring defense, holding opponents to an average of 90.2 points, but is allowing 98.3 points while going 4-4 over the last eight contests. The Pacers defense was missing a key component for long stretches on Wednesday with center Roy Hibbert dealing with foul problems, and Hibbert is struggling to averages of six points and three rebounds in the last two games. “It’ll be a tough game against the best center in the league right now,” Hibbert told reporters of the meeting with Howard. “He’s going to be a handful, I just have to keep him out of easy points and no easy dunks for him.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers have taken three straight in the series and took the two meetings last season by an average of 9.5 points.

2. Houston G Jeremy Lin (back) missed the last two games but returned to practice on Thursday and is expected back on Friday.

3. Indiana F Danny Granger (calf) is expected to make his season debut and will come off the bench.

PREDICTION: Pacers 101, Rockets 98