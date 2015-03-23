Preview: Rockets at Pacers

(Updated: UPDATING Pacers playoff status in para 1)

Indiana looks to end an ill-timed five-game losing streak at home against Houston on Monday, and there is a chance injured star Paul George will be in the mix for the first time this season. The Pacers’ slide - their fourth of at least five games - has put a dent in their playoff hopes, as they enter tied with Boston for the final spot in the Eastern Conference. The latest setback involved their worst defensive showing of the season in a 123-111 loss to Brooklyn on Saturday.

The Nets shot 61.3 percent - the highest mark ever for an opponent on Indiana’s home court - against a team that has prided itself on defensive play. Houston is trying to hold off four teams for the third spot in the West and trail second-place Memphis by 2 1/2 games after a 117-102 loss at home against Phoenix on Saturday. James Harden followed up his 50-point effort with 16 on 5-of-19 shooting as the Rockets had a three-game winning streak come to an end.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports Southwest (Houston), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (46-23): The somewhat surprising result against Phoenix came in the first game after power forward Terrence Jones was sidelined due to a collapsed lung, which will keep him out of action for at least two more contests. That could put him back in the lineup right around the time star center Dwight Howard - who is considered doubtful for Monday - returns, potentially giving Houston a shot in the arm for the stretch run. The Rockets were outrebounded 49-36 against the Suns, who entered Sunday ranked 14th in the Western Conference in rebounding margin.

ABOUT THE PACERS (30-39): While Houston awaits Howard’s return, Indiana is hoping for the return of Geaorge in the near future if not Monday. According to an ESPN report that circulated late last week, there was a chance that George was going to come back against Brooklyn after spending the entire season recovering from a broken leg suffered last summer, but head coach Frank Vogel shot that down. It is expected that George will return during the week, which could be a boost for a struggling squad about to enter a road-heavy portion of the schedule.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Harden had 45 points in Houston’s 110-98 win over Indiana on Jan. 19.

2. Pacers C Roy Hibbert is averaging 16.3 points over his last four contests after being held to single digits in the previous four games.

3. Rockets SF Trevor Ariza is averaging 17 points - nearly five above his season average - and eight rebounds - 2.5 over his norm - over a four-game stretch.

PREDICTION: Rockets 103, Pacers 100