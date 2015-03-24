EditorsNote: corrects point total in sixth graf

Rockets hand Pacers sixth straight loss

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Houston Rockets are at their best when they are shooting 3-pointers and getting to the free-throw line.

Those elements -- along with a silky smooth 44-point effort from forward James Harden -- were a winning combination Monday night in a 110-100 victory against the reeling Indiana Pacers in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Harden made 21 of 22 free throws, and the Rockets finished 35 of 37 (94.6 percent) in handing the Pacers a sixth consecutive loss, including four in a row in Bankers Life.

“It’s just a matter of me making a lot of crafty plays like I do every single night,” Harden said of breaking the record for most single-game free throws made by a Pacers opponent. “I just need to stay aggressive, and when I do, the defense gets more timid and doesn’t want to foul. When they do, they back off.”

And when Indiana backed off, the Rockets drilled 3-pointers.

Houston (47-23) finished 13 of 24 from 3-point range, the 51st time this season it has made 10 or more, tying an NBA record set in 2012-2013 by the New York Knicks.

In two victories against the Pacers this season, Harden scored 89 points.

He added seven assists to go with his 44-point night.

“Indiana made a run at us, and James Harden made some big shots,” Houston coach Kevin McHale said. “We found a way to win, and James, obviously, was fantastic. He was just solid. He is one hell of a player. I have said all along that we would not have the record we do if James doesn’t play at an MVP level, which he is doing.”

A Harden 3-pointer with 6:16 remaining gave Houston a 94-82 lead, and the Rockets never were threatened again.

Houston’s 13 made 3-pointers marks the ninth time this season an Indiana opponent has made at least 12 treys.

”We put Harden on the free-throw line nine times in the first quarter,“ Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. ”With him, you have to absorb contact and not get your hands stuck in the cookie jar. We got caught in the cookie jar a lot.

“They also got their 3s in a variety of ways tonight. We are frustrated, but our goals (the playoffs) are still within our reach.”

Forward Josh Smith added 18 for Houston, and forward Donatas Motiejunas scored 17.

Reserve guard C.J. Watson led Indiana (30-40) with 23 points, guard George Hill added 20 and center Roy Hibbert finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana used an 18-4 run to trim a 64-48 deficit to 68-66 with 1:16 remaining in the third quarter. The burst included 3-pointers from Solomon Hill and Damjan Rudez. But Houston countered with 3-pointers from Smith and Motiejunas to lead 76-68 through 36 minutes.

“Most definitely, we have to get away from allowing so many 3s,” Rudez said. “It has to be fixed. Tonight, every time they needed a big play, they gave the ball to Harden. Before this losing streak, our trademark for two months was incredibly solid defense, keeping our opponent to under 40 percent shooting. We have to get back to that.”

A Harden 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer gave the Rockets a 53-39 lead through the first 24 minutes, during which Harden scored 18.

Houston led 41-20 with 8:24 left in the second quarter after a Smith 3-pointer, but Indiana got back to within 11 before Harden’s key shot pushed the advantage back to 14.

Smith scored 12 first-half points off the bench for Houston, which shot 47.4 percent from the field (18 of 38), including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Indiana was 17 of 43 from the floor in the opening half, including 2 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Led by Harden’s 9 of 9, Houston was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line during first-half action while the Pacers were 3 of 6.

The Rockets outrebounded Indiana 21-20 in the opening two quarters and scored 12 points as the result of 12 Pacers turnovers.

Watson had 11 in the half for the Pacers, and Hill scored 10.

NOTES: The Rockets played without F Terrence Jones (pneumothorax) and F Kostas Papanikolaou (sprained right ankle). ... The Pacers played without G Rodney Stuckey (sore left calf). ... Pacers G/F Paul George, coming back from a broken leg, said he still plans to play this season, but he has not designated a game for that return. After facing Houston, Indiana has 12 games remaining. ... Houston began the night 2 1/2 games behind Memphis in the Southwest Division. ... The Rockets were 20-13 on the road. ... Indiana entered half a game behind Charlotte for the No. 8 playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. ... Before playing Houston, Indiana had lost three consecutive home games. ... Houston’s James Harden ranks second in NBA scoring at 26.9 points a game. He scored 45 in a 110-98 victory against the Pacers on Jan. 19 in Houston. ... The Rockets lead the league in opponent 3-point percentage at 31.6 ... Indiana ranks third in scoring defense, at 96.8 points per game.