Preview: Rockets at Pistons

Dwight Howard’s tussle with the top front lines in the Eastern Conference continues on Saturday when the Houston Rockets visit the Detroit Pistons. Howard had a big game at home against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday but was one of the few on his team to have any success against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. The Pistons might be the biggest of the bunch with Andre Drummond, Greg Monroe and Josh Smith manning the interior.

Detroit is spending the week giving its fans emotional whiplash after recovering from a 21-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics on Wednesday and then squandering a 20-point lead in a 116-106 loss to the Charlotte Bobcats on Friday. The loss to the Bobcats was a clear letdown and the continuation of a disturbing trend for the Pistons, who have won six of their last seven on the road but dropped six of their last eight at home. Something will have to give against the Rockets, who have lost four of their last five on the road.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (17-10): Houston has alternated wins and losses over its last six games but Howard is staying consistent with averages of 20.8 points and 13.5 rebounds in that span. Howard had 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting Friday but got little help as the Rockets posted a season-low point total in the 114-81 loss at Indiana. James Harden went 3-for-14 in the setback and has committed 12 turnovers in the last two games while dealing with some soreness in his ankle and taking on extra ballhandling responsibilities due to the absence of Jeremy Lin (back).

ABOUT THE PISTONS (13-15): Detroit was outscored 41-17 in the fourth quarter on Friday and squandered an opportunity to move back to .500. The Pistons had looked strong in winning three of their previous four, with the lone loss in that span an overtime setback to Portland, but got only six points from the trio of Smith, Monroe and Drummond in the fourth quarter against the Bobcats. Those three will take turns on Howard while Harden is left to do battle with Detroit point guard Brandon Jennings, who is 8-of-15 from 3-point range in the last two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lin has missed the last three games and is questionable for Saturday.

2. Houston has taken five straight and eight of the last nine in the series.

3. Detroit G Rodney Stuckey (shoulder) sat out Friday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Rockets 108, Pistons 103