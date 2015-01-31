Preview: Rockets at Pistons

The Houston Rockets look to stretch their winning streak over Detroit to eight games when they visit the Pistons on Saturday. Houston has won four straight overall after posting a 93-87 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday with Donatas Motiejunas leading the way with a career-best 26 points. Detroit has lost four straight games and gave an abysmal effort while falling 89-69 to the woeful Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

The Pistons shot 30.7 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers in the loss to the 76ers, and coach Stan Van Gundy was irate after the contest. “It was embarrassing and humiliating and I told them in there that I’m embarrassed as a coach that I did that poor of a job,” Van Gundy told reporters. “And if they’re not embarrassed, they don’t belong in the NBA.” Rockets guard James Harden had just 14 points on 4-of-21 shooting against the Celtics and is averaging just 15.5 points over the past two games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (33-14): Forward Josh Smith had 15 points and 10 rebounds against Boston in what might be considered a tune-up for Detroit, the organization that waived him in December. “I really can’t take that into deep thought,” Smith told reporters. “I have to just go out and play. I’m with the Houston Rockets now, extremely excited to be in this position. I’m going to make the most of my opportunity here, instead of always answering questions about the Pistons.” The double-double against the Celtics was Smith’s first since joining the Rockets, and he has scored in double digits in four consecutive games.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (17-30): Detroit is 0-3 since point guard Brandon Jennings was lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles’ tendon and has yet to add another point guard to the roster. Journeyman D.J. Augustin and unproven rookie Spencer Dinwiddie are the only point guards, and Van Gundy plans to add another within the coming days, even if it is with a 10-day contract. “Two will take us to the trade deadline, which I think is an advantage,” Van Gundy told reporters. “We could do two 10-days, the trade deadline and then if nothing materializes, we’ve got a guy who’s been with us for three weeks, and if it does, then we make a move.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Motiejunas has scored 20 or more points four times this season.

2. Detroit PF Greg Monroe has posted double-doubles in six of the past seven games.

3. Houston C Dwight Howard (knee) is expected to miss his fourth straight game.

PREDICTION: Rockets 105, Pistons 98