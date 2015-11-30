Preview: Rockets at Pistons

The Houston Rockets keep looking to recover from a subpar start and seek their third straight victory when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Rockets dug themselves an early hole that led to the firing of coach Kevin McHale and possess just a 7-10 record even after consecutive victories.

Houston is hoping that its comeback win Sunday will provide a spark as it overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit en route to a 116-111 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The Rockets scored the first four points of the game and never led again until the overtime, and interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff was thrilled with the resiliency. “It was a lesson in perseverance,” Bickerstaff said after the contest. “We got down but we didn’t give in. It is a credit to our guys’ mental toughness and fortitude.” Detroit is struggling with eight losses in 11 games after dropping an 87-83 decision to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (7-10): High-scoring guard James Harden has strung together six consecutive 20-point outings — three have been for 40 or more points — and is averaging 34.5 points during the stretch. But he had to hoist 28 shots — making only 10 — to score 26 points against the Knicks. Forward Trevor Ariza made the biggest shot by knocking down a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:14 left in regulation and had 16 points to score in double figures for the sixth time in seven games.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (8-9): Center Andre Drummond has been exceptional during the first 20 percent of the season and has 15 double-doubles in 17 games. He had 20 points and 18 rebounds against the Nets — the outing marked his sixth time with 20 or more points — and he is averaging 18.1 points and 17.2 rebounds. The fourth-year pro had a career-best 57 double-doubles in 2013-14 and 48 last season when he averaged 13.8 points and 13.5 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won eight of the past nine meetings.

2. Houston PF Donatas Motiejunas (back) will be examined Tuesday and hopes to resume practicing for the first time since undergoing surgery in March.

3. Detroit PG Reggie Jackson is 8-of-36 from the field over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Rockets 111, Pistons 106