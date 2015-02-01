Pistons halt four-game skid

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- The NBA’s scoring leader got a big scare on Saturday. The way his team played defense was even more nerve-wracking for James Harden.

Harden was helped to the locker room after bruising his left knee in the second quarter. He sparked a second-half comeback, but the Houston Rockets couldn’t finish it off as the Detroit Pistons ended a four-game losing streak with a 114-101 victory at The Palace.

Harden banged knees with Detroit shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 4:48 remaining in the first half while driving to the basket but returned for the second half. Initially, the All-Star shooting guard thought his injury was more than just a bruise.

“I couldn’t feel my leg,” said Harden, who racked up 26 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. “My leg was numb for a minute. I was just hoping it wasn’t as bad as it felt.”

Harden, who put on pads and a brace, was still feeling soreness afterward. He was even more irritated by the defensive effort of the Rockets (33-15), who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Houston trailed by 21 late in the third quarter, then rallied to pull within four but couldn’t get closer.

“Terrible defense,” Harden said. “They scored 79 points against Philadelphia the last game and then we gave up (59) points in the first half. Just bad defense. The fourth quarter, we played the way we need to play to win games. The first three quarters were just terrible.”

Point guard D.J. Augustin scored 28 points and had a season-high 12 assists for the Pistons (18-30), who spoiled Josh Smith’s return to The Palace.

“We needed this win,” Augustin said. “It just builds our confidence and lets us know if we stick together and stay with it, we can beat any team in the league.”

Caldwell-Pope contributed a season-high 28 points and power forward Greg Monroe supplied 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons (18-30), who also snapped a seven-game skid to the Rockets.

Center Andre Drummond also had a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds and small forward Kyle Singler tossed in 14 points for Detroit.

“I loved the energy at the start of the game,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “I loved the way we responded late when they cut the lead. We had a (rough patch) where we couldn’t make any shots and we slowed down a little bit. We were struggling, but I really liked the way we responded.”

Smith, roundly booed every time he touched the ball, scored seven points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field and grabbed seven rebounds. He was released by the Pistons in late December with more than two seasons remaining on his four-year, $54 million contract after a 5-23 start.

“It’s really not emotional to me because I haven’t been here long enough to feel any kind of way. The booing didn’t affect me,” said Smith, who played nine seasons with Atlanta before signing with Detroit.

“If you ask me something about Atlanta, I’d have a lot more to say about emotions. Coming out here, we just didn’t do a good job of keeping those guys out of our paint.”

Houston power forward Donatas Motiejunas added 21 points and small forward Trevor Ariza chipped in 15. Rockets center Dwight Howard missed his fourth consecutive game with right knee soreness.

Augustin, who scored 13 points in the third quarter, converted a 3-pointer and a layup late in the quarter to make it 86-65.

The Rockets promptly reeled off 14 straight points, capped by a Harden 3-pointer, to climb back. When Harden found Motiejunas for a layup with 5:58 remaining, Detroit’s lead was suddenly down to four, 92-88.

The Pistons scored 22 points in the final 5:35 to hold off the Rockets.

NOTES: PF Josh Smith has been coming off the bench since joining Houston 21 games ago, and coach Kevin McHale doesn’t think it’s a big deal. “I came off the bench a lot,” said McHale, the longtime Boston All-Star forward. “I don’t know when that became some mystical thing, that you couldn’t play if they didn’t announce your name.” ... The Pistons began a stretch of nine home games in an 11-game span but they had 10 road victories, compared to seven home wins, before Saturday. “We’ve played better on the road most of the year,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. “I don’t know that having a lot of games at home is a real advantage.” ... The Rockets were 27-2 when leading at halftime and 10-0 when holding opponents below 90 points. ... Pistons C Andre Drummond has grabbed 20 or more rebounds in a league-high 12 games since last season. ... Rockets All-Star SG James Harden has reached the 30-point mark 21 times this season.