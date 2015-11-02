FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
November 3, 2015 / 3:57 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Marcus Thornton scored 21 points to lead Houston Sunday.

G James Harden finished with 16 points but was held to two points in the second half Sunday.

F Terrence Jones sat out Sunday’s game after he suffered a cut on his right eyelid during a loss to Golden State on Friday night.

C Chuck Hayes was signed by Houston on Sunday. Hayes, 32, played his first six seasons with Houston before signing with the Sacramento Kings in 2011. The Toronto Raptors allowed his contract to expire at the end of last season.

C Dwight Howard sat out Sunday because of a sore back.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
