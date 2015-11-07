Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

G James Harden lit up Sleep Train Arena for 43 points and helping Houston hold off the Sacramento Kings 116-110. ”I’ve tried to be patient, and take what the defenses have been giving me, he said. “I’ve been trying to find something, anything.” He found what he needed against Sacramento, filling the nets on 13-for-23 shooting, including four 3-pointers. He also added 13 assists and six rebounds as the Rockets (3-3) won their third straight after a three-game skid to start the campaign. “We know that we can score the basketball with anyone,” Harden said. “But to get where we want to be, we know it’s going to come on the defensive side of the ball. We’ve got to play better defensively as a team, and we started to do that tonight.”

F Donatas Motiejunas hasn’t played this season after having offseason surgery on his back.

F Terrence Jones has missed four straight games with a cut on his eyelid.