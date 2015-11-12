Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

G/F K.J. McDaniels was assigned to the Rockets’ D-League partner Rio Grande Valley. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound McDaniels was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in February. He appeared in 10 games last season and averaged 0.7 points and 0.3 rebounds in three games this season.

G Patrick Beverley was arrested in the Houston suburb of Pearland and later released on Wednesday after paying a fine for an open warrant for a toll system violation. Beverley returned to action against the Nets after missing two games with a concussion.