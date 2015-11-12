FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
#US NBA
November 12, 2015

Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G/F K.J. McDaniels was assigned to the Rockets’ D-League partner Rio Grande Valley. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound McDaniels was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in February. He appeared in 10 games last season and averaged 0.7 points and 0.3 rebounds in three games this season.

G Patrick Beverley was arrested in the Houston suburb of Pearland and later released on Wednesday after paying a fine for an open warrant for a toll system violation. Beverley returned to action against the Nets after missing two games with a concussion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
