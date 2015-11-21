Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

F Sam Dekker is expected to miss at least three months after having back surgery on Friday.

G Patrick Beverly (left ankle sprain) missed his fourth straight game on Friday.

C Dwight Howard was slated to play Friday in Memphis but sit out Saturday at home against New York. Interim Houston coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the team would continue to sit Howard, 30, in one of two consecutive games. “That’s the plan for now,” Bickerstaff said. “We’re moving in the direction where he’ll be able to play pieces of both.”