Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

G Marcus Thornton forged a 101-101 deadlock on a 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining in regulation at New York. He threw a lob to C Dwight Howard for a dunk to start overtime, then scored the next five points for a 108-103 lead. He finished with 18 points.

G James Harden shook of a 2-for-9 start and led the Rockets with 26 points in an overtime win at New York.

F/C Donatas Motiejunas participated at the morning shootaround and hopes to return to the team at some point in the near future. He is scheduled to have his back examined Tuesday, and if it goes well, he could be cleared to start practicing for the first time since undergoing back surgery in March.