Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

F K.J. McDaniels was sent to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA Development League on Friday to get him the playing time he has not received in Houston.

G James Harden has attempted more free throws than anyone through 18 games since Allen Iverson in 2005. Harden has also made more free throws this season than anyone else has attempted.

G James Harden poured in 18 of his game-high 25 points to lead the Houston Rockets over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

F Donatas Motiejunas could be integrated back into the Rockets’ rotation. Motiejunas has been out with a herniated disc. Because Houston has so few practice days coming up, the Rockets want to work Motiejanas back into game action. .

C Dwight Howard did not play Friday night to rest on the front end of a back-to-back. He will play Saturday against Sacramento.