G James Harden led the Rockets with 24 points in the Rockets’ loss at Denver on Monday.

C Dwight Howard will start receiving more minutes in back-to-back games. “On the front end, his minutes are going to go up a little bit higher, and on the back end of the back-to-backs, we expect him to play even more minutes than the first game,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.