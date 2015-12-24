FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
December 24, 2015

Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Ty Lawson returned to action on Wednesday after a two-game suspension for a DUI offense last summer.

G James Harden received praise from Magic coach Scott Skiles before Wednesday night’s game when talking about his ability to create free throw opportunities. Harden is averaging a league-high 11.1 attempts per game after leading the NBA last season at 10.2 per game. Harden came into the game having made 26 more free throws this season (322) than anyone else in the league had taken. “He’s maybe the best of all time in drawing fouls,” Skiles said. “And it has such a powerful effect on the game.”

C Dwight Howard believes his recent one-on-one workouts with G James Harden Harden have been key to their recent rise. “We’ve had opportunities to really try and figure this out, how we can become a dominant tandem that we need to be to win,” Howard said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
