Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

G James Harden shot just 7 for 21 and missed his first three attempts from behind the arc before nailing back-to-back treys to push the Rockets to an 84-75 lead with 3:36 left to play. Harden finished with 20 points and nine assists, but it was the Rockets’ defense that resonated. “We were consistent with our defensive effort,” Harden said after the Rockets held the Spurs to 40.9 percent shooting. “It was every possession. We had to lock in, and for the most part we did a really good job. We’re more than capable so we’ve got to find ourselves. We’ve got to find that energy, that consistent defensive togetherness every single night.”

F Terrence Jones was an early force and totaled 14 points and six rebounds.

C Dwight Howard chipped in 11 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.