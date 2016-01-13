Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

G Ty Lawson served the final game of a three-game league suspension Tuesday. His suspension stems from a DUI arrest in California in July.

G James Harden scored 15 of his game-high 25 points after the break to lead the Rockets to a win at Memphis on Tuesday. Harden, who had eight points in the fourth quarter, admitted he may have been too tentative early. “I was being a little bit too passive and that was causing turnovers,” Harden said of his first-half effort. “I was being a little too unselfish instead of looking for my shot. I tried to do that in the second half and I made some shots.”

C Dwight Howard finished with a game-high 14 rebounds and added 17 points in the Rockets’ win at Memphis on Tuesday.