January 19, 2016 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Patrick Beverley did not play because of a left ankle sprain. Jason Terry replaced him in the starting lineup and scored two points.

G James Harden scored 21 of his 31 points in the first half, leading the Rockets to a 112-95 rout of the Lakers on Sunday. Harden, who played 27 minutes and rested in the fourth quarter, connected on 10 of 17 shots from the floor and made four of seven from 3-point range.

G Jason Terry replaced Patrick Beverley (ankle) in the starting lineup and scored two points Sunday in a win over the Lakers.

C Dwight Howard had 14 points and 15 rebounds in the Rockets’ win over the Lakers. “We attacked the basket,” said Howard, who helped the Rockets produce a 70-46 advantage on points in the paint. “When we attack, we make things happen. We have to continue to do a better job of attacking and putting teams on their heels.”

