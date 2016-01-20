Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

G Patrick Beverley, who missed Sunday’s contest against the Lakers with a left ankle sprain, returned to action Monday against the Clippers. Beverley went scoreless in 16 minutes, leaving the contest in the third quarter after apparently re-injuring the ankle. He did not return.

G James Harden finished with 20 points on 5-of-12 shooting but converted only two of seven 3-pointers Monday in the Rockets’ overtime loss to the Clippers.

C Dwight Howard had 36 points and 26 rebounds to lead Houston in an overtime loss to the Clippers.