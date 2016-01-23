Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

G James Harden added a game-high 30 points plus eight assists Friday.

F Terrence Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks Friday.

F Josh Smith contributed to the Rockets many of the things they sorely missed after he surprisingly opted to sign with the Clippers during the offseason.

F Trevor Ariza sank two free throws with 4.3 seconds left as the Houston Rockets held on for a 102-98 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at Toyota Center.

C Dwight Howard did not play Friday because of a left ankle sprain.