Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 26, 2016 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Patrick Beverley returned to the lineup Sunday after missing three of four games with a left ankle sprain. He finished with seven points and nine rebounds in 31 minutes.

G James Harden posted his eighth career triple-double and second this season, finishing with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists Sunday.

F Josh Smith, in his second game with the Rockets, keyed a second-half offensive resurgence and Houston rallied from a third-quarter deficit to race past the Mavericks 115-104 Sunday. Smith had 16 points off the bench and energized the Rockets for a second consecutive game following his acquisition from the Clippers on Friday.

F Trevor Ariza scored a season-high 29 points, 16 in the first quarter, and shot 11 of 15 from the floor, including 6-for-9 from behind the 3-point arc in Houston’s win over Dallas on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
