Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

F/C Donatas Motiejunas was recalled from Rio Grande Valley of the D-League on Tuesday but will not see action with Houston until he has recovered from the back injury that has limited him to 14 games this season. Motiejunas will continue to play for the Vipers until he has reclaimed prime health and conditioning.

C Dwight Howard was suspended for Tuesday night’s game against the Heat after making contact with an official last Saturday against the Wizards. Howard was ejected with 8:08 remaining after his second technical foul. During the skirmish, he pushed the arm of referee Mitchell Ervin. Rockets interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff was fined $10,000 by the league for criticizing the officials after that game.