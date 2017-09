G James Harden was scoreless in the first quarter, but he poured in 18 points in the second quarter to rally Houston back into the game. He finished with a game-high 37 points, and he added five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

C Dwight Howard managed a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds Tuesday at Golden State. However, he stalled the Rockets at times by shooting 2-for-10 at the free-throw line, getting whistled for five fouls and committing four turnovers.