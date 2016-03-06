FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2016 / 2:38 AM / a year ago

Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Chase Budinger was waived on Saturday before the game, clearing a roster spot. According to reports from Yahoo! Sports and other outlets, the Pacers have agreed to contract terms with free agent G Ty Lawson, who was bought out of his contract Tuesday by the Houston Rockets. Budinger averaged 4.4 points in 31 games.

F Michael Beasley wore No. 8 and made his debut one day after signing with the team. Beasley, who was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2008, recently finished playing a season in the Chinese Basketball Association.

