Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

F Chase Budinger was waived on Saturday before the game, clearing a roster spot. According to reports from Yahoo! Sports and other outlets, the Pacers have agreed to contract terms with free agent G Ty Lawson, who was bought out of his contract Tuesday by the Houston Rockets. Budinger averaged 4.4 points in 31 games.

F Michael Beasley wore No. 8 and made his debut one day after signing with the team. Beasley, who was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2008, recently finished playing a season in the Chinese Basketball Association.