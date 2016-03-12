Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

G Patrick Beverley matched his career high with 12 rebounds and also had four assists to go with eight points.

G Marcus Thornton struggled against the Jazz on Friday ngiht, missing eight of nine shots from the field. He also registered a plus/minus of minus-19 in 20 minutes of play.

G James Harden, who started the season slowly as coach Kevin McHale lost his job, is on fire as the Rockets have roared into playoff contention. Harden is averaging 34.5 points per game over the last 13 games and Friday night scored nine of his 32 in the final 3:09 to salt away a 102-98 road win over the Boston Celtics. The only negative for Harden is that he is 1-for-14 from 3-point range, 17-for-45 overall from the field over the last two games.

G Andrew Goudelock, back from China with a two-year contract and once nicknamed “Mini Mamba” by then-Lakers teammate Kobe “Black Mamba” Bryant, was in uniform for the first time on Friday night with the Rockets.

F/C Donatas Motiejunas, kicked in the shin on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, was able to play but only logged 10:15.

F Michael Beasley ended the third quarter with a put-back and then scored 10 of his 18 points in the first 3:44 of the fourth to give the Rockets a 10-point lead.

C Dwight Howard had 12 points and 12 rebounds Friday after coming in averaging 17.9 points and 12.8 boards over those previous 12.