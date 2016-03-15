Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

G Patrick Beverley had 10 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals Monday in the Rockets’ rout of the Grizzlies.

G James Harden finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three blocks Monday as the Rockets blasted the Grizzlies. “That’s what I was doing tonight,” Harden said of laboring to create open looks for his teammates. “I really wasn’t trying to score, I was just being a facilitator, trying to do all the intangible things to get the win.”

F Donatas Motiejunas had 18 points and six rebounds Monday in his strongest showing since his deadline trade to the Pistons was revoked.

SF Trevor Ariza extended his exceptional run of 3-point shooting, finishing 4-for-7 from behind the arc Monday en route to 16 points in just 20 minutes. Over his past five games, Ariza is shooting 42.4 percent on 3-pointers (14-for-33) while averaging 12.6 points.

C Dwight Howard finished with seven points, a team-high 13 rebounds plus five blocks Monday as the Rockets blasted the Grizzlies.