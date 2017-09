G James Harden paced the Rockets with 24 points on 7-of-17 shooting, and he added 16 assists. Harden was a game-time decision on whether he would play or not. But the league’s second-leading scorer said he had to play, regardless of any pain he might be in.

C Dwight Howard and G Patrick Beverley each scored 16 for Houston (35-36). Howard finished with a team-high 13 rebounds.