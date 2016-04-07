FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
April 8, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Sam Dekker (back) said Wednesday he has been cleared to play, but it’s unlikely he will see any action this late in the season. The rookie first-round pick has played in only three games since back surgery in November.

SG James Harden scored 26 points, but only missed 14 of 22 attempts from the floor and had six turnovers. He made only 2-7 shots from outside the paint in the fourth quarter and lost the ball driving to the basket in the final seconds with Houston down one point.

F Michael Beasley added 15 points in 21 minutes Wednesday.

C Dwight Howard had 14 points and 16 rebounds Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.