G James Harden finished with 23 points on just 6-of-18 shooting from the field to lead Houston. But he added 10 assists and 10 rebounds for Houston in his third triple-double of the season.

F Trevor Ariza scored all 18 of his points on six 3s, and seven Rockets canned at least one in Houston's fourth victory in five games.

F Ryan Anderson made 4 of 10 3-pointers.