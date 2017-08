G Patrick Beverley grabbed 12 rebounds as the Rockets improved to 16-7. Beverley was matched up with Russell Westbrook in the game's final seconds. Beverley won the battle and the war as the Rockets prevailed 102-99 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

G James Harden shot 6 of 23 from the field on his way to 21 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds as he barely missed a triple-double.

G Eric Gordon came off the bench to score 17 points Friday.