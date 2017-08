G James Harden posted his second consecutive triple-double and the Rockets delivered another record-setting performance from the perimeter in their 122-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Toyota Center.

G Eric Gordon poured in a season-high 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field in 27 minutes off the bench, including 7 of 12 3-pointers.

F Trevor Ariza hit five treys and totaled with 20 points Friday.