C Clint Capela will miss at least four weeks after sustaining a small left fibula fracture Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Capela, averaging 11.8 points, 8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Houston started veteran Nene at center on Tuesday and could use F Ryan Anderson there as well.

C Chinanu Onuaku was recalled by the Rockets from their NBA D-league partner, Rio Grande Valley. Onuaku ranked third in the D-league with an average of 10.3 rebounds over 16 games with the Vipers. He also ranked fifth in shooting from the floor at 62.8 percent.

G James Harden posted 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists but missed 10 of 11 3-point attempts.

F Trevor Ariza tallied 16 points, six rebounds and four steals.