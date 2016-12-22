Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

G Patrick Beverley had 18 points, nine assists and nine rebounds Wednesday in the Rockets' win at Phoenix.

G James Harden had 27 points and 14 assists and extended his career-high string of double-doubles to nine as the Rockets recorded a 125-111 victory at Phoenix on Wednesday. "When we are able to run and get out in transition and the guys get behind the defenders, if I'm able to advance it, I'm going to throw the ball 99 percent of the time, no matter if I get a turnover or not," Harden said.

G Eric Gordon had 24 points and made 7 of 13 3-point attempts Wednesday in the Rockets' win at Phoenix.