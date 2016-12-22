FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 23, 2016 / 6:58 AM / 8 months ago

Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Patrick Beverley had 18 points, nine assists and nine rebounds Wednesday in the Rockets' win at Phoenix.

G James Harden had 27 points and 14 assists and extended his career-high string of double-doubles to nine as the Rockets recorded a 125-111 victory at Phoenix on Wednesday. "When we are able to run and get out in transition and the guys get behind the defenders, if I'm able to advance it, I'm going to throw the ball 99 percent of the time, no matter if I get a turnover or not," Harden said.

G Eric Gordon had 24 points and made 7 of 13 3-point attempts Wednesday in the Rockets' win at Phoenix.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.