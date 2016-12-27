Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

C Clint Capela will return at some point in January, coach Mike D'Antoni announced. Capela missed his fourth consecutive game Monday due to a small left fibula fracture that occurred at Minnesota on Dec. 17.

G James Harden posted his 24th double-double, and Houston turned a breakout first quarter into an easy 131-115 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at Toyota Center. Harden finished with 32 points and 12 assists, his ninth 30-point, 10-assist game this season.

F Trevor Ariza posted eight points, 10 rebounds and five steals Monday.

F Ryan Anderson added 15 points Monday, including 10 in the runaway first.

C Nene played in both games of a back-to-back last week against the Spurs and Suns. The Rockets will play at Dallas on Tuesday night after facing the Suns at home on Monday, and Nene is expected to play in both games.