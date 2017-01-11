Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

C Montrezl Harrell totaled 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting, including two late free throws, Tuesday in the Rockets’ win over the Hornets.

G James Harden totaled 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists Tuesday -- his second consecutive triple-double with 40 points.

G Eric Gordon (sprained left big toe) missed a game for the first time this season. Gordon, second on the team in scoring at 17.8 points per game and the NBA leader with 145 3-pointers entering Tuesday, will not travel with the team to Minnesota for Wednesday night’s game against the Timberwolves.

F Corey Brewer scored a season-high 15 points Tuesday in the Rockets’ win over the Hornets.