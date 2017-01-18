Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

C Clint Capela, who had been out since Dec. 17 with a foot injury, returned to the starting lineup. He finished scoreless in nine minutes Tuesday at Miami.

G James Harden produced his 13th triple-double of the season, but it wasn't enough as Miami upset Houston 109-103 on Tuesday. Harden had 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. But the Heat made him work, forcing him into six turnovers and holding him to 12-of-30 shooting, including 4-of-15 on 3-point attempts. "All you can do is make him earn it and take away some of the easy ones," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Harden, who did make 12 of 13 from the foul line. "He is as offensively skilled as any player in this league. It is tough to rattle him."

G Eric Gordon was limited to seven points Monday at Miami as he was hobbled by a foot injury.

F Corey Brewer started at small forward Tuesday as the Heat moved Trevor Ariza to power forward with Ryan Anderson out due to an illness. Brewer finished with eight points in 26 minutes at Miami.

F Ryan Anderson was out due to an illness Monday as the Rockets lost at Miami.