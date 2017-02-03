C Clint Capela finished with 22 points and nine boards Thursday in the Rockets' loss to the Hawks. Capela got the start against Dwight Howard, his counterpart with the Hawks. For two seasons, Capela was a mentee under Howard, who signed with Atlanta as a free agent after three seasons with the Rockets. Howard finished with 24 points and 23 rebounds.

G James Harden scored 18 of his game-high 41 points in the third quarter, including 12 consecutively over the opening two minutes of the period. However, the Rockets collapsed in a loss to the Hawks. He added eight assists and eight rebounds.