Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

G James Harden posted his fourth consecutive 30-point, 10-assist game, the longest such streak in the NBA since Bulls G Michael Jordan did so in five consecutive games from April 4-12, 1989. Harden has three four-game streaks this season.

G James Harden tied a career high with 17 assists on Friday night and also scored 38 points against the Pelicans. Harden drilled a 3-pointer with 69 seconds left to extend the lead to eight points before assisting on a corner trey by Patrick Beverley that gave Houston its lone double-digit lead.