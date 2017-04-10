Houston Rockets - PlayerWatch

G James Harden scored 35 points, added 15 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds for his 21st triple-double of the season Sunday at Sacramento.

G Eric Gordon, F Trevor Ariza and C Nene were all rested on Sunday. F Ryan Anderson played for only the second time since returning from a six-game absence caused by an ankle injury, and his return will move Gordon back to his sixth-man role.

F Ryan Anderson, a Sacramento native, lit up his hometown team Sunday, scoring 21 points and canning 6 of 8 3-pointers, including his first five attempts. Anderson didn't miss from beyond the arc until launching a 30-footer shortly after swishing one from 27 feet. "I felt like I had it going," he said. "I had open looks, and those shots are ones I normally would take."

