Preview: Rockets at Raptors

The Houston Rockets survived a rare off-night by guard James Harden their last time out, but they might need their superstar to show up when they visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Harden did hand out 10 assists in Friday’s 100-93 win at Orlando, but he scored only 14 points - his lowest total in nearly two months - and missed all eight of his 3-point tries.

It marked the first time that Harden has failed to record a 3-pointer since last March, but his fellow starters made 11-of-21 as Houston pushed its winning streak to seven games. “We just need to be ready to go from the start, play with a chip on our shoulder,” guard Eric Gordon told reporters. “We’re getting everybody’s best now. We’re one of the best teams out there. We just have to play with more sense of urgency.” The Raptors might be hard-pressed to find the energy as they went to overtime in Chicago on Saturday before falling 123-118. Kyle Lowry (27 points, 12 assists) played 44 minutes and DeMar DeRozan (36 points) played 43.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), Sportsnet ONE (Toronto)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (29-9): Guard Patrick Beverley is averaging 14 points, 8.5 assists and 2.5 steals in two games since returning from a wrist injury, making 6-of-8 3-pointers in the process. Houston is 20-4 with Beverley in the lineup this season, and he recorded one of his three double-doubles (10 points, 10 rebounds) in the first meeting with Toronto, although it came in one of those four losses. Forward Ryan Anderson scored 19 points at Orlando and is shooting 48.7 percent from 3-point range on the road.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (24-12): Toronto blew a 19-point, second-half lead in Saturday’s loss, its fourth in the last six contests following a four-game winning streak. Reserve guard Cory Joseph was a bright spot with three 3-pointers in as many attempts during a 14-point effort off the bench. He recorded a season high-tying 17 points in the 115-102 at Houston in November, when DeMar DeRozan handed out a season-best nine assists and DeMarre Carroll scored 20 points - his highest total of the campaign.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Raptors F Patrick Patterson has missed four straight games with a knee injury.

2. Gordon has taken 53 3-pointers in the last four contests.

3. Toronto has lost three of its last five games on the second half of back-to-backs.

PREDICTION: Rockets 111, Raptors 109