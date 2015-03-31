DeRozan pours in 42 as Raptors top Rockets

TORONTO -- Guards DeMar DeRozan and James Harden have battled on the court since they were 12-year-olds in the Los Angeles area, so for DeRozan to drop a career-high 42 points against Harden’s team Monday night was extra special.

DeRozan led Toronto to a 99-96 win over Houston, the Raptors’ eighth consecutive victory over the Rockets in Air Canada Centre.

“I mean, it’s definitely cool because we’ve been playing against each other since we were kids,” DeRozan said of matching up against Harden, who scored 31 points. “That’s one of my close friends in the league to this day. He’s close with my family, I‘m close with his family, so it’s always cool. Now we can cherish this 20 years, 30 years from now, just joking and having fun together.”

DeRozan shot 14-for-27 from the field and 12-for-17 from the foul line. He added 11 rebounds.

“The most important thing was not the points, but his defense,” said Raptors coach Dwane Casey, who called DeRozan’s all-around performance the best in the four years he has coached him. “I thought his defensive rebounding was as solid as anything else, which made it an all around excellent game for him.”

Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and nine rebounds, while guard Lou Williams had 13 points off the bench.

Related Coverage Preview: Rockets at Raptors

In addition to his team-high point total, Harden contributed five rebounds and five assists for Houston, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

Rockets forward Trevor Ariza had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and forward Corey Brewer added 13 points and five rebounds off the bench. Rookie center Clint Capela added eight points, including a couple highlight-reel dunks, and nine rebounds.

”We had our opportunities, we just didn’t get the job done,“ Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. ”There were loose balls that we didn’t get, some offensive rebounds that hurt us. We couldn’t get a couple of key stops when we needed it.

“We really never got into a great flow tonight.”

Harden, who had 13 points through the first half, went off in the third quarter, scoring 15 points while shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line, giving the Rockets a 76-74 lead heading into the fourth.

Houston led 52-48 at halftime.

DeRozan led all players with 17 first-half points on 6-of-12 shooting.

According to Casey, DeRozan needed to rediscover his game after sitting out from late November to mid-January due to a torn tendon in his groin.

“Any time you miss 22 games (with) a serious injury that he had, it takes time,” Casey said. “Some players it takes the entire season to get over that and get the confidence that you have in your body and the explosiveness to fight through that. I think that’s where is, he’s getting his conditioning, his legs (and) the confidence.”

DeRozan was not only motivated by playing his childhood friend, but by his team’s 98-76 loss in Houston on Feb. 21.

“I just wanted to go out there and win. I‘m proud we were into it,” he said. “The last time we played these guys, they kind of got us pretty good. We’re really just trying to go out there and just be ourselves and understand that we’ve got to use these next couple games to get ready for the playoffs.”

With the loss, the Rockets (50-24) slipped a half-game behind the Grizzlies in the race for the Southwest Division title and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Memphis defeated the Sacramento Kings 97-83 Monday.

The Raptors (44-30) climbed within a game of the idle Chicago Bulls for the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

NOTES: Raptors G Kyle Lowry missed his third consecutive game due to back spasms. ... Houston announced G Patrick Beverley will undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist Tuesday. ... Houston C Dwight Howard, who played in his third game since returning from a right knee injury Sunday, was rested Monday. ... Houston was also without F Terrence Jones, who is dealing with a partially collapsed lung. ... Toronto clinched its second consecutive Atlantic Division title with a 94-83 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.