Preview: Rockets at Spurs

The Houston Rockets are loading up for a run at their first NBA title in 20 years, and the next stop on their journey is a trip to take on the defending champion San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The Rockets aim for their third straight win over a Western Conference contender after knocking off Portland and Memphis in their past two games. The scuffling Spurs have dropped two straight and six of seven after a 97-90 loss at New Orleans on Friday.

The reinforced Rockets got 21 points and eight rebounds from newly-acquired forward Josh Smith in his Houston debut Friday, as he put up a team-high 21 shots in 32 minutes off the bench in a 117-111 overtime win over the Grizzlies. “We knew what he brought to the table,” Houston guard James Harden told reporters. “All he has to do is go out there and play his game.” The Rockets have won six straight in the series including a 98-81 victory in the first meeting this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (21-7): Smith’s offensive production took a nosedive in Detroit this season, ultimately leading to his release, but he showed Friday what an asset he can be for Houston. Paired with Harden (27.2 points, 7.1 assists, 6.3 rebounds) and Dwight Howard (18.5 points, 11.9 rebounds), he adds to an already strong offense, whether he eventually slides into the starting lineup or provides a boost off the bench. Smith’s addition also fortifies the Rockets’ strength on the glass — Houston ranks seventh in the league at 44.7 rebounds per game and is 15-2 when winning the battle on the boards.

ABOUT THE SPURS (18-13): San Antonio will have its hands full guarding Harden with defensive whiz Kawhi Leonard sidelined with a hand injury and point guard Tony Parker nursing a sore hamstring. Those two also are among the team’s top three scorers, putting the load on veterans Tim Duncan (16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds) and Manu Ginobili (12.8 points, 5.2 assists) while they are out. Cory Joseph has filled in admirably for Parker, hitting double digits in scoring in seven of his last nine games and averaging 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and four assists over that span.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston’s NBA-best pace of 11.8 3-point field goals made per game put it on pace to shatter the single-season NBA record while San Antonio has allowed nine or more 3-pointers in five of its past six games.

2. Duncan has 813 points-rebounds double-doubles in his career, one shy of tying Karl Malone for the fifth-most all-time.

3. The Rockets are 16-0 when they score at least 100 points and 8-0 in games decided by five points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Rockets 103, Spurs 101