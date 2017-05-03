The Houston Rockets delivered a stunning beat down in the opener of their series with San Antonio and aim to take a 2-0 series lead when they visit the Spurs on Wednesday. Third-seeded Houston ripped open a 30-point halftime lead in the Western Conference semifinal contest and was never threatened during the 126-99 steamrolling of the second-seeded Spurs.

The opening salvo from the Rockets included 22 3-point baskets and bolstered the club's already-high hopes of claiming the series from San Antonio. "You have to play like a champion, and that's what we did - that's just one day," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters. "We need to repeat this three more times. We were locked in and competed well. Our defense was good, and we hit some shots. We don't expect this to be like this always." The Spurs shot just 36.9 percent in Game 1 and had no answers on the defensive end during the highly disappointing effort. "We really have to step up, and it's hard to pinpoint something because we got outplayed in just about everything," San Antonio veteran guard Manu Ginobili told reporters. "We were not ready or attentive, and they were inspired - they played great."

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE ROCKETS: Star guard James Harden contributed 20 points, 14 assists and four steals in the opener and downplayed the large margin of victory. "We are going to have to be in sync and focused like this in every game," Harden told reporters. "San Antonio is a veteran team, and they are capable of getting hot at any moment. I have to limit them. We were just taking what their defense gave us.

"It was important for us to get off to a really good start, especially on the road, and our energy level was up and we were very active." Forward Trevor Ariza added 23 points and knocked down five 3-pointers in an eye-opening performance after he averaged just 6.2 points in the five-game first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

ABOUT THE SPURS: Star small forward Kawhi Leonard was just 5-of-14 shooting while registering 21 points and 11 rebounds in the opener and power forward LaMarcus Aldridge was inept with just four points on 2-of-7 shooting. "I just have to take my time," Aldridge said after Game 1. "I have to ask for the ball more for sure. And when I get it, take my time. I was trying to rush because there were so many mismatches on me." Point guard Tony Parker was unable to follow up his strong effort (27 points on 11-of-14 shooting) in the closeout win over the Memphis Grizzlies and had just 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won six consecutive playoff games in San Antonio.

2. Spurs SG Danny Green is just 5-of-26 over the past five postseason games.

3. Houston F Ryan Anderson made four 3-pointers in Game 1 after being just 3-for-24 in the series against the Thunder.

PREDICTION: Spurs 109, Rockets 106